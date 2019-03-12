Registration for the exams started last week and applicants are expected to pay GHS220 and those re-sitting are expected to pay GHS220 for three papers, and GHS100 for a paper.

According to the NTC, 15,000 trainee teachers are expected to take the exam, including those who could not take part in the maiden one as well as the over 7,000 trainees who failed.

The first licensure exams took place in September 2018 and over 28,000 newly-trained teachers.

The examination, which was held in all the colleges of education in the country except Christ the Teacher, Akim Oda Methodist, St. Ambrose, McCoy, Cambridge, Jackson and Holy Spirit Colleges of Education, sought to ensure that only qualified teachers were employed to teach, as a way of improving the standard of teaching.

21,287, representing 74 per cent passed the exams and the results of 26 candidates have been withheld pending the completion of investigations into their alleged involvement in examination malpractice.