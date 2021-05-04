Teenage Pregnancy: Men should zip up their pants – Otiko Djaba

Mrs. Djaba also criticised men who usually take advantage of these girls, insisting they should zip up their pants.

“It is the girl child who’s the victim. We should protect her at all cost. We shouldn’t throw her out of the house,” she said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“Those unscrupulous men, I will not say anyone should castrate them. But they should zip their pants. We must ensure that they enforce the laws.”

Data from the Ghana Health Service shows that more than a hundred thousand teenagers got pregnant in 2020.

In January, the Ghana Education Service (GES) also revealed that the Ashanti Region leads in teenage pregnancies in the country.