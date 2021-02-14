The police officer with the Ashaiman Court Unit known as DSP Asiam Divine Yao shot himself with a gun at his residence at Tema Community 18, Bortiman.

According to reports by Accra-based Citi FM, the police service reveal that he passed on at the police Hospital in the early hours of Sunday, February 14, 2021.

DSP Asiam Divine Yao is the third police officer to commit suicide.

Cyprain Zenge commits suicide

This comes after the Half Assini District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Cyprain Zenge, allegedly committed suicide.

Zenge is reported to have shot himself in the head, leaving behind a note which read: "I am fed up in this world."

A statement from the Western Regional Police Command confirmed the demise of the Police Commander.

"Although preliminary investigation points to suicide, the investigation is opened to unravel the true circumstances leading to the death of the officer," the statement said.

"The death has been communicated to the officer’s family and the Command urges all to be sensitive and circumspect in their reportage or commentary on the matter as the investigation is ongoing," it added.

The body of the 57-year-old has since been deposited at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, pending further investigations.

Constable Yelnona Eugene dies

Another policeman identified as Constable Yelnona Eugene died whilst on duty post at the residence of a Togolese opposition leader, Gilcrest Olympio in Accra.

According to reports, the police officer had been unwell for some time now and went on leave for medical attention.

Constable Yelnona Eugene resumed work on Friday, January 29, 2021, and applied for an extension of his leave so he could complete his medical treatment since he was still not well, but the request was not granted.

The police is alleged to have shot himself in the washroom on Monday dawn, February 1, 2021, at the residence of the Togolese opposition leader.