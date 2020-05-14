“The Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform motorists and the general public that, the newly constructed Tema Motorway Grade Separated Interchange will be opened to traffic from Saturday, 16th May 2020,” the GHA said in a statement.

The statement further noted that “directional animations which have been developed will subsequently be broadcast on all TV channels across the nation.”

New Tema Motorway Interchange opens to traffic

The ministry also urged that public and road users especially to adhere to road safety regulations, as well as respect all directional signage.

The motorway was closed to traffic for construction works to be carried on the three-tier Tema Motorway Roundabout Interchange.

The project had a June 6, 2020, deadline but it has been completed before the scheduled date.

The Interchange is a $57 million project financed under a grant from the Japanese government through its agency, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).