Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted August 26

Works on the Tema Motorway Interchange will commence on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced a closure of parts of the Motorway Interchange to facilitate construction works.

Joseph Yeboah, Project Coordinator at Highways Authority said other alternative routes have been made available to motorists to manage the traffic situation.

In interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "The alternative routes are routes that will help you bypass the Tema Motorway Roundabout. So for example, if you are heading towards Aflao you don’t need to come to the roundabout. What you need to do is to look out for the alternative routes and the signs that we have placed."

"To lessen the burden of being in traffic or inconveniencing motorists we have provided all these alternative routes around the roundabout so that motorists can get to their destinations in good time."

Preliminary work on the first phase was expected to commence in January 2018 but failed to deliver.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority, has received a Japanese grant for the construction of the first phase of the interchange.

The grant was facilitated by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Traffic congestion at the roundabout has been a major concern for motorists and residents of Tema and its environs which has negatively affected productivity in the industrial city.

The interchange, in addition to other routes provided by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), would increase the number of roads to ease traffic in the area.