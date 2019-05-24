The deceased have been identified as Mouhamed Moumen and Suleiman Gariba.

According to the acting Chairman of the Joint Association of Port Transport Union, Alhaji Shamsu Baba Yaro, the two had stopped at a security barrier near the Burkina Faso to Mali Border in the town called Koury to go and settle their usual travel arrangements of paying CFA 1,000.

The trucks had reportedly carried Floor Tiles from the Port of Takoradi in Ghana to be delivered to one importer in the Malian Capital, Bamako.

Currently, attacks by extremists have affected neighboring Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali among others.

There are about 300-500 Burkinabes in Ghana as a result of the recent cross-border movements due to displacement in Burkina Faso.