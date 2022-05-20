Thank you for fixing Sunyani airport – Bono chiefs applaud Akufo-Addo

“Nananom are rightly informed that Phase 1 is now fully complete and will be fully functional after it is officially commissioned,” Agyeman Badu II said when he led a delegation of the House to pay courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

“Mr President, we thank you for the re-construction works on the Sunyani Airport. Some time past, we all remember the deplorable state of our airport. It took the shine off our region significantly. That’s is why we are here to thank you”, he emphasised.

On other government policies, Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II also said “We as Chiefs and the citizenry, have all been massive beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School Policy. The 1D1F has also been of great benefit to us as well. In fact, Mr President, I will lose focus if I begin to enumerate all the developmental projects that you have undertaken and continue to undertake for the good people of this country”.

Using the visit to address a number of issues in the region, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, disclosed that Passion Air has already indicated its readiness to fly that route and that Phase Two works on the Airport will be captured in the mid-year budget with works scheduled to begin in July.