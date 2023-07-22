There are inconsistencies in $1m, €300k report - Cecilia Dapaah

“I refer to publications dated 21/07/2023 suggesting that I own one million dollars, three hundred thousand euros, and millions of cedis which have been stolen from my house. There are noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter,”

“taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.”

There has been a public uproar over revelations in court that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house.

According to the charge sheet, The culprits, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30 had stolen the monies between July and October 2022, both culprits have since been granted bail to reappear in court on Wednesday, August 2.