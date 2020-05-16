This was reiterated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 9th national address to Ghanaians on COVID-19.

This, the President said, "has to be one of the permanent legacies of the pandemic. We have to improve our hygiene, our fitness and exercises, our eating, generally, our style of living, which will boost our immunity to disease and the virus."

He said, "following a good diet, patronising our healthy foods, exercising regularly, ensuring our personal hygiene, and improving our lifestyle habits should become part and parcel of our daily routines, which will help bolster our immune systems, and help us in the fight against the pandemic."

In this vain, the Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine (CSRPM) at Mampong-Akuapem has recommended nine herbal medicines for use as immune support and supportive treatment for the relief of some symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

The nine medicines were part of 33 herbal products submitted to the centre by the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM) to establish their potency for the management of the COVID-19.

A letter dated May 11, 2020, which accompanied the report on the preliminary evaluation work and recommendations on the herbal products, was signed by the acting Executive Director of the centre, Dr Kofi Bobi Barimah, and addressed to the Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

According to the report, the initial recommendation was based on four factors — the biological activities of the medicinal plants used in the formulation, the status of the product as Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)-registered dietary supplement to support the immune system to fight a variety of diseases, the traditional uses of the plant constituents and some chronic toxicity studies and anecdotal clinical data available on the product.

Below are the 9 recomended products.

1.COA FS

2.Herbetine Herbal Powder

3.Herbetine Herbal Mixture

4.Viva Plus Powder

5.Ayisaa Opinto Herbal Tea

6. CD Capsules

7. Amen Depomix Powder

8. Amen Fevermix Capsules

9. Amen Chestico Capsules.