Reports say, the victims, all first-year students had sneaked out from the dormitory to swim in the Subri River which has overflown its banks due to the incessant rain on Saturday afternoon, June 23, 2023.
Three first-year students of Daboase SHTS drown
Two first-year students of the Daboase Senior High Technical School in the Western Region have drowned in the Subri River, Emmanuel Boakye, DCE for Wassa East confirmed.
The victims were said to have joined some company of friends to go swimming.
The police and fire personnel have since retrieved two of the bodies and deposited them at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital Morgue while a search continues for the other missing victim.
There have been occurrences of similar incidences of pupils drowning in Volta Lake some weeks ago.
