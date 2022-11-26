RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Three hundred and eight officers graduate from the Police Academy

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Three hundred and eight officers were appointed into the Senior Officer Corps of the Ghana Police Service today November 25, 2022, by H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawmia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana on behalf of the His Excellency the President of the Republic.

Police Academy Graduation
The officers consisting of 303 Cadet Officers and 5 Officer Cadets constitute Police Academy Cadet Course 51; the highest intake of the Academy since its establishment.

Police Academy Graduation
Police Academy Graduation
Cadet Officer Peasah Darkwa Princeton was adjudged the Overall Best Cadet Officer.

Congratulations to all the officers and best wishes to them in their careers.

Police Academy Graduation
Police Academy Graduation
Reymond Awusei Johnson
