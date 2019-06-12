According to a statement from the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, the girls are “safe and sound”.

“National Security Operatives in the early hours of Wednesday 12 June, 2019 completed an operation which successfully rescued the two (2) Canadian women recently abducted in the Ashanti Region,” a statement from Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

The statement further added that “government continues to encourage the media and commentators to be circumspect in public commentary on security matters in order not to compromise other related operations. Citizens and travellers are once again assured that Ghana remains safe”.

The statement also said the two girls are in the custody of the CID regional office at the Ashanti Regional Police HQ.

The statement assured all Ghanaian citizens and foreigners that “Ghana remains safe”.