Two allegedly killed in Akatsi as police clash with the youth

They allege that the brutalities of the police led to the death of one Etornam last month.

The rampaging youth were said to have massed up at the police station to demand the release of a motorbike seized by the Akatsi police on Friday night, after the police allegedly run down 3 persons on a motorbike with their riot van, near the Akatsi Training College, resulting in the death of one of the riders.

The development resulted in an altercation that led to the police allegedly firing shots at the youth which allegedly caused the death of two people.

Pulse Ghana

“On Friday night, the police used their car to hit one of the youth around 11pm and when they sent him to the district hospital, the person died. This morning, the youth went to the police station to take the motorbike and the police started fighting with the guys. They shot two of the guys who have been taken to Ho for treatment.”

“The police have brought some armoured cars and they are shooting in the town,” an eyewitness told Accra based Citi FM.