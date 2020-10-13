Reports circulating on social media on Monday evening suggested a robbery attack was carried out on the school’s campus.

The report caused a bit of panic on campus, as some students locked themselves in their hostels over fears of being attacked.

University of Cape Coast (UCC)

Reacting to this, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for UCC, Major Retired Kofi Baah Bentum, said the robbery report was a hoax.

“Almost everybody believes the news circulating. There have been several twists to the news circulating,” Mr. Baah Bentum said.

“With some claiming that some students have been injured. I can assure youth at all these are false information. UCC campus is safe. Life is normal.”

He said the university has invested so much into ensuring the security of students, including installing CCTV cameras.

“The university management has invested a lot in technology. There is nowhere on campus that is not covered by CCTV cameras. We have also lightened up every part of the school.”

“As much as the administration seeks to ensure the security of the students, they also need to take some responsibility for their personal security,” the UCC PRO added.