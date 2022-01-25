University of Ghana appoints Jospong unto its ANYSC advisory team

The team is chaired by lawyer Samuel Okudzeto (Member of the council of state) and includes Ken Ofori Attah (Minister of Finance), Dr. Ernest Addison, Prof. Olivia Kwapong, Mr. Andrews Dotse and Mrs Regina Afari Boateng.

Covid-19 challenged Ghana's private sector to be innovative

Speaking at the conference which is on the theme "Covid-19 and Socio economic Dynamics in Ghana", the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong indicated that Covid-19 as a global pandemic brought innovation into Ghana's private sector as Companies had to innovate to cope with the challenges that came with the pandemic

Dr. Agyepong pointed out that the innovations such as local production of hand sanitizers, nose masks, hand washing machines, disinfection chemicals among others were some Initiatives local companies and SMEs had to venture into to create new job opportunities.

"We at the Jospong group of Companies and Zoomlion Ghana Limited had to innovate in the areas of assembling technologies and equipment to undertake nationwide disinfection exercises. We had to learn from what the Chinese were doing and locally replicated that by designing and assembling vehicles that can undertake massive disinfection activities".

Dr. Agyepong lauded the visionary leadership of the President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo during the intensed period of Covid-19 and his support to help local companies innovate to fight Covid-19.

The President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo- Addo in a statement as the guest speaker indicated thatGhana recorded one of the lowest Covid-19 deaths rate in the world and this was due to the prudent management of the Covid-19.

He said Ghana was named alongside Korea as one of the best countries to have properly managed the Covid-19.

The President noted that there were no lay off in the public sector as salaries of the public sector workers were not reduced.

He added that Ghana remained a food sufficient country despite the global food supply chain impact due to planting for food and Jobs initiative.

The Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse indicated that since the inception of the annual new year school and conference in 1948 it has provided a unique platform for national discourse on development issues.

"National and local government agencies, academia and other stakeholders have used this platform to deliberate Ghana's strategic growth".