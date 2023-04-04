ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ursula Owusu names technology hub after her mother at Akim Oda

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has constructed a library and technology hub in honour of her mother, Christiana Akua Birago Diawuo, located at Akim Oda in the Eastern region.

Ursula Owusu with her mother
Ursula Owusu with her mother

The hub, she said is in recognition of her mum’s contribution to her life which has propelled her to her current state.

Recommended articles

The facility was constructed at the instance of the Minister but supported by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Huawei Ghana, MTN Ghana, and the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA).

The hub is equipped with an ICT laboratory, a robotics centre, a library, and a video conferencing centre.

ICT lab
ICT lab Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined the Minister to inaugurate the centre.

It is located at Akim Oda in the Eastern region, the hometown of the MP.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afia Tengey

Supt. Effia Tengey exits from Ghana Police Service

Dumsor

ECG timetable: Here are the areas to be affected by 'dumsor'

Soldiers and police clash at Accra Central headquarters

Video: Soldiers and police clash at Accra Central headquarters

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament passes three new taxes