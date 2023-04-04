The hub, she said is in recognition of her mum’s contribution to her life which has propelled her to her current state.
Ursula Owusu names technology hub after her mother at Akim Oda
The Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has constructed a library and technology hub in honour of her mother, Christiana Akua Birago Diawuo, located at Akim Oda in the Eastern region.
The facility was constructed at the instance of the Minister but supported by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Huawei Ghana, MTN Ghana, and the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA).
The hub is equipped with an ICT laboratory, a robotics centre, a library, and a video conferencing centre.
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined the Minister to inaugurate the centre.
It is located at Akim Oda in the Eastern region, the hometown of the MP.
