The validity period and a number of entries on new tourist and business visas (B1, B2, and B1/B2) for all Ghanaian executive and legislative branch employees, their spouses, and their children under 21 will revert to receiving the normal validity, based on reciprocity, which is currently five years with multiple entries. All pending non-immigrant visas (NIV) to domestic employees (A3 and G5) of Ghanaian diplomats posted in the United States that were received during the visa restrictions will now be processed.

US ends non-immigrant visa restrictions

This follows the establishment of a mutually agreed process for the identification, validating and issuance of travel documentation to Ghanaian citizens under final orders of removal in a manner consistent with international standards issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization, of which Ghana is a Member State.

Sanctions

Last year, the US government imposed visa restrictions on Ghana for what it said was the government’s failure to issue travel documents to over 7,000 Ghanaian citizens awaiting deportation from the United States.

Stephanie Sullivan, US Ambassador to Ghana

The US embassy in Accra limited the awarding of visas to certain applicants, such as the domestic staff of diplomats posted to America.

The sanctions could be expanded to include other categories if the issue was not resolved, US officials warned.