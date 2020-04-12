Some residents of Chorkor a suburb of Accra totally ignored the ban on movement and social distancing measures to go and chill at the beach on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

A video put out by Ghanaweb.com showed how residents of Chorkor had totally forgotten the world and Ghana is in a current crisis that requires that all be careful and as much as possible isolate ourselves.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nana Addo extends ban on public gatherings by 14-days

The video sighted by Pulse.com.gh showed how hundreds of people who leave around and along the coastal area had thronged the beach in their numbers on Sunday afternoon to cool off and have fun.

The scenes at the beach clearly showed that the people were not bothered by the increasing numbers of pandemic in the world and Ghana.

While the elderly fisher folks were busy mending their nets, a number of people; children and the youth mostly, were busy making merry and celebrating to mark the Easter festivities.

The report by Ghanaweb further indicated that the streets in the area were empty and there was also a clear absence of the police in the area.

Watch the full video below;