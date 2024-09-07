Video reveals children engaged in illegal mining

The video depicts several young children, some appearing to be as young as 10, using manual equipment to extract gold.

Their faces are turned away from the camera, indicating an awareness of the illicit nature of their activities.

The video comes amid growing concerns about the detrimental impact associated with mining activities, particularly illegal mining.

“At this point , the nation cast,” @AyigbeC posted.

“This is the state of the country currently. Very appalling,” replied@PascaLifestyle,

“When the foundation is weakkkkk, the building never stands strong and falls🥲,such a pity,” @birdie_nj posted.

Ghana Water Company blames galamsey for erratic supply in Cape Coast, calls for urgent action

Earlier reports by Pulse Ghana indicated that the Ghana Water Company Limited cited illegal mining activities as cause for the erratic water supply to Cape Coast, Elmina and neigbouring communities. According to them, about sixty percent (60%) of the catchment capacity is silted as a result of illegal mining, compromising the quality of the raw water. They further indicated that they are recording an average turbidity of 14,000 NTU instead of 2,000 NTU designed for adequate treatment, and calling for action to fight from all stakeholders to clamp down on illegal mining.

Ban small-scale mining - Health workers unions tell Akufo-Addo

Additionally, a group of health professional unions have called on President Akufo-Addo to enforce an immediate and total ban on all forms of small-scale mining.

They caution that ongoing mining activities, if left unregulated, pose a significant threat to the health and well-being of Ghanaians, especially those in rural areas.

They point out that toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, commonly used in mining, are contaminating water bodies, endangering both humans and wildlife.

According to them, the rise in cases of respiratory illnesses, skin infections, and waterborne diseases such as cholera and diarrhea in these communities is a direct consequence of the unchecked mining activities.