Watch video: Korle-Bu endoscopy department flooded

Kojo Emmanuel

A seven-hour rain on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, flooded the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Endoscopy Department in Accra.

Floods

The hospital staff was forced to quickly move patients on admission to the ward to another facility to continue treatment.

Patients who went to the facility to seek medical attention in the morning were also stranded.

In Accra, many roads were rendered impassable, resulting in heavy vehicular traffic, especially in the morning, while commuters spent several hours on the road to their various destinations.

Places badly affected included Odorkor, Dansoman Junction, Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai, Adabraka Sahara, Achimota, Ofankor, and Korle Bu.

