She said Appiah Mensah, who is popularly known as NAM1, is yet to clear all his legal hurdles in the United Arab Emirates.

NAM1 was recently acquitted from a cell in Dubai, a city in the UAE in a gold fraud case. However, Gloria Akuffo said it will take time for him to be extradited to Ghana.

“When he was acquitted, we were advised that there is a period that is open to the complainant to lodge an appeal and until that has run out, we cannot go and get him out of the place", she said on Joy FM.

The Attorney General added that government, therefore, has to wait for that time to elapse before it can take action.

Customers of Menzgold have been clamouring for the return of NAM1 to face prosecution charges and pay the dividends of investors.

Appiah Mensah was arrested in Dubai sometime in December 2018 in an alleged botched gold business with a Ghanaian company, one of whose officials was known to him.

He is said to have landed in Dubai hoping to retrieve some $39 million owed Menzgold by the Dubai-based company, Horizon Royal Diamonds DMCC, for the supply of gold when he was arrested.