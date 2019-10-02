He said what the country need is quality education which will be accessible for all.

Adding his voice to the discussion, Mr Mahama in a Facebook post said: “I fully understand the outrage of the moral society and a large majority of parents, opposing the planned introduction of what government and its partners are calling Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

“As noted by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Philip Naameh of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Rev. Dr. Paul Frimpong-Manso and National Chief Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, this addition to the national curriculum cannot be acceptable in any form. Government must immediately withdraw its policy to promote sexuality, sexuality types and practice among young children as the CSE Guidelines implicitly advocates.

“We reject it and note that it is important for Government and all Ghanaians to respect and uphold the enduring values, norms and the rich culture of Ghana.

“What Ghana urgently needs is a substantial improvement in quality education, which is accessible and affordable to all.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) has refuted claims that CSE has been introduced into the curricula of basic schools.

Dr Prempeh said in a press statement on Tuesday, 1 October 2019 that: “The curriculum framework (KG-P6) approved by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) for use in the development of school curriculum, which has been approved by Cabinet and published does not include CSE”.

He further noted that: “The curriculum for KG-P6 approved by Cabinet for use in schools and published does not include CSE”.