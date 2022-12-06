We’ll not reduce transport fares despite fall in fuel prices - GPRTU

Speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of GPRTU, Abass Moro, said the recent small percentage in reduction of fuel prices does not attract a reduction in transport fares for now because prices of vehicle spare parts keep increasing.

He added, however, that should there be any increment in fuel prices, the transport union will increase transport fares.

Abass Moro stated that the GPRTU will only consider reducing transport fares if a litre of fuel is sold at GHC10.00.

“If any member of the public is expecting a reduction in transport fares following the recent reduction in fuel prices, that person should forget it for now. The public should rather appeal to the government to reduce fuel prices to GHC10.00 per litre, which will at least be reasonable. When that is done, then there will be some reduction in transport fares.

Pulse Ghana

Recently, the Association of Passengers in Ghana (APG) has called on the mother association of driver unions – the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to immediately review transport fares by adjusting it downwards to reflect the prevailing market prices of petrol and diesel.