We’ll rebuild all the houses destroyed from Apiate explosion - Dr. Bawumia

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured residents of Apiate in the Western Region that government will aid them in rebuilding their community.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will build the houses that were destroyed from the tragic explosion yesterday.

In a commiseration visit to the area today, Dr. Bawumia said everything will be done to alleviate the sufferings of the survivors and members of the community.

“For the houses that have been destroyed, we are already beginning to think about how to rehabilitate and rebuild the community here. I want to assure Nananom that his excellency has already given the directive. We have already spoken to the State Housing Corporation and are in consultation with the mining communities here. We will quickly try to put in place facilities that will help those who have been displaced. That will be a priority for us.”

During a visit to some of the injured victims of the disaster at Aseda Health Centre at Bogoso, Dr. Bawumia said the government will foot the medical bills of persons injured in the explosion.

Meanwhile, an evacuation plan has been activated to move victims in critical conditions to medical facilities in Accra for further treatment.

The Information Ministry on Thursday, January 20, night confirmed that so far 17 persons have died from the explosion.

59 persons are also injured out of the 76 rescued so far.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

