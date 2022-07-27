We’re considering legal action against Koku Anyidoho - Atta-Mills’ family

In a public lecture marking the 10th anniversary of the death of Prof. Mills, leader of the family, Dr. Cadman Mills said the family is not happy with the activities of the Atta Mills Institute.

“The so-called Atta Mills Institute is unauthorised, it is also unsanctioned, unappreciated and it is most unwelcome, Dr Cadman Mills said at the J.E.A. Mills Commemorative lecture in Accra on Tuesdayevening (July 26, 2022).

The late President’s family last week expressed anger at Mr Anyidoho and the Coastal Development Authority accusing them of desecrating the tomb of the former President.

Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abirem and brother of the late President Atta Mills led the accusations.

Pulse Ghana

“A group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family doesn’t even recognise, and Coastal Development Authority, have gone to break the grave of President John Evans Atta Mills".

"They have removed the tomb, and they claim that they are rebuilding it,” the late President’s brother told the Parliamentary press corps.

My question is that: why will you touch someone’s grave without the family’s permission?"

"We have traditions. Now that they have touched someone’s grave, is the body still in there? What did you put in that grave? What kind of rituals did you perform over there? Why will you go and touch the grave without informing us? Who has the body now? Coastal Development Authority under whose authority did you do this? Why do you always make us go through grief every time?" he asked.