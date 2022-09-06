We're working with the IMF to push Ghana back to a path of prosperity — Oppong Nkrumah

Oppong Nkrumah in a Facebook post said "Though our challenges are not caused by us, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as always takes leadership in finding solutions no matter how difficult they may be. I remember his many sleepless nights during covid; working hard to bring relief to a population pained by the impact of the global crises.

"Once again, he is gradually restoring stability after the crises have been thrust upon us. Despite the difficult economic waters we are sailing through, the Post Crises Economic Recovery Program (the enhanced domestic program) which we are working on with the Fund will push Ghana back to a path of prosperity. Keep the faith and let's soldier on together."

However, the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, has stated that a deal between Ghana and the IMF should be reached and finalized before the end of the year.

In a closed-door meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, September 5, 2022, on the sidelines of the Africa Adaptation Summit, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the IMF boss said "we understand the urgency, and we will move as quickly as possible."

Pulse Ghana

Describing Ghana as a "superb country", she reiterated the determination of the Fund to work with the government and the Ministry of Finance, and ensure that an agreement is in place before the end of the year.