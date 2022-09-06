He said Ghana is working with the IMF to bring back the ailing economy to a path of prosperity.
We're working with the IMF to push Ghana back to a path of prosperity — Oppong Nkrumah
The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is confident that Ghana will be successful with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.
Oppong Nkrumah in a Facebook post said "Though our challenges are not caused by us, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as always takes leadership in finding solutions no matter how difficult they may be. I remember his many sleepless nights during covid; working hard to bring relief to a population pained by the impact of the global crises.
"Once again, he is gradually restoring stability after the crises have been thrust upon us. Despite the difficult economic waters we are sailing through, the Post Crises Economic Recovery Program (the enhanced domestic program) which we are working on with the Fund will push Ghana back to a path of prosperity. Keep the faith and let's soldier on together."
However, the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, has stated that a deal between Ghana and the IMF should be reached and finalized before the end of the year.
In a closed-door meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, September 5, 2022, on the sidelines of the Africa Adaptation Summit, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the IMF boss said "we understand the urgency, and we will move as quickly as possible."
Describing Ghana as a "superb country", she reiterated the determination of the Fund to work with the government and the Ministry of Finance, and ensure that an agreement is in place before the end of the year.
On his part, President Akufo-Addo indicated to the IMF boss that a lot of work has been done by the Cabinet and the Ministry of Finance, and the document to be presented by the Ghana side "is ready for the scrutiny of the IMF."
