West Hills Mall Shop Manager remanded for allegedly firing taser at 33-year-old man to death

He was put before the court presided over by His Worship Stephen Tebiri on Thursday, February 2.

The suspect is reported to be on a provisional charge of murder but his plea was not taken.

His lawyers disagreed with the accusation that their client caused the death of the deceased because, in their view, the deceased allegedly struggled with a certain policeman as well as swallowed a black polythene bag before his death.

They argue that a post-mortem could exonerate their client, saying the said taser he is alleged to have used on the deceased “was not even working when tried on the accused later after his arrest.”

Below are the briefs of the case as reported by starrfm.com.gh:

Per the brief facts of the case put before the court, the complainant is Bernard Boanor Denkyi, an Operations Manager at West Hills Mall located at Weija.

While the accused Boafo Osei Kwame is also the Shop Manager of Max Buy Ghana Limited, a dealer in Electronic Appliances, also located within the West Hills Mall.

The prosecution said on January 30, 2023, a Police Sergeant Daniel Abeiku stationed at the Visibility Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Headquarters detailed to perform duties at the Mall, was patrolling the Mail when he saw Shadrack Allu, 33, now deceased and Ibrahim Seshi, a witness in the case with a backpack at their back.

It said, the deceased and the witness’ movement at the Mall became suspicious and the Police Sergeant called the deceased for him to search his backpack.

The prosecution said that “the deceased opened the backpack, removed something wrapped in a black polythene back from the backpack and put it in his back pocket and started running outside.”

It said “The policeman pursued the deceased and got him arrested. The deceased struggled with the policeman when he was being cuffed and in the process, he removed the wrapped polythene bag from his back pocket and swallowed it.

“The accused person who also saw the incident rushed to the scene and removed his personal Taser and shocked the deceased.”

It said, “The deceased fell unconscious as a result and was rushed to the Somotech hospital within the Mall for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical doctor on duty.”

The brief facts stated that the “Accused was arrested and Taser retrieved from him” and “During the interrogation, the accused stated that he brought the Taser for self-defence.”

The prosecution stated that “the body of the deceased was carefully inspected but no physical marks of assault were found.”