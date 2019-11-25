He said Mahama's tenure as President didn't yield any meaningful impact for the people of the northern regions.

Addressing the Chiefs and people of Nandom Traditional Area to celebrate the 31st annual Kakube Festival, the Vice President said the current NPP government has done a lot in the region than their predecessors.

“Is it the SADA that he left as a legacy for the North or it’s the Guinea fowls that he left for Northerners” he rhetorically quizzed.

Vice President Bawumia noted that President Kwame Nkrumah left a legacy, Prime Minister Busia left a legacy, President Rawlings left a legacy, President Kufuor introduced the NHIS, free maternal health care, National School Feeding Programme, the LEAP Programme, Youth Employment Authority (YEA), and Metro Mass amongst others.

“President Akufo- Addo has introduced the Planting for Food and Jobs, Free SHS, One Village One Dam, Zongo Development Fund, Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ), One Constituency One Ambulance, One District One Factory, One District One Warehouse. The construction of the Pwalugu Dam will also start this year. In addition, the President has brought peace to Dagbon and created two new regions (Savannah and North East).

These are legacies President Akufo- Addo will be leaving after his tenure as President. What legacies can former President Mahama point to? “He asked.

The “Kakube” Festival is celebrated to mark the end of the farming season each year and to show appreciation to God for his guidance and protection during the farming season.

Since the festival historically takes its roots from agriculture, Dr Bawumia used the occasion to assess agricultural productivity in the three years of President Akufo-Addo’s government in the Nandom district to see the progress so far