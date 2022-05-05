Why are you seeking to appeal ruling reinstating Prof. Avoke – UEW Governing Chair asks

In a statement, he said that despite the effort to build bridges and put the university on the path of progress, there are saboteurs that are working against the efforts of the governing council and management.

He stated that, “In spite of the effort by the government and the governing council to ensure lasting peace at UEW, some agents of the old acrimonious, chaotic era are still bent on maintaining that status quo by trying to frustrate the peace process and the road map.” Unfortunately, some of these saboteurs are suspected to be principal officers of the university who have vowed not to accept the ruling and the orders of the high court in Winneba. They have decided not to cooperate with our reinstated colleagues.”

According to him, it is strongly believed that some of the saboteurs are using surrogates to fight the orders of the high court at the Supreme Court. “It’s very unfortunate,” he said.

He maintains that as part of the road map for peace and reconciliation, a five-member peace and reconciliation committee has been put in place by the governing council and the recommendations from the committee, as the governing council chair explains, are expected to be used to heal the university.

A High Court in Winneba ordered the reinstatement of the dismissed Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Professor Mawutor Avoke.

The court, presided over by Justice Aboagye Tandoh, on February 20, 2022, also ordered the UEW to reinstate five principal officers of the university who were dismissed together with Prof Avoke in August 2018.