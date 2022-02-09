“You are a hero” – Manasseh Azure hails sacked Ghana Airport boss

News of his dismissal was dramatic as Mr Kwakwa expressed surprise later in the afternoon while on duty, touring the airport with Parliament’s Transport Committee.

He told journalists who questioned him about his firing that he was unaware that the President through the Transport Minister has directed the Board of the Company to terminate his appointment.

“I don’t know what you are talking about, my appointment has not been terminated. I don’t know about it but when I get to that bridge I will cross it,” he said.

The dismissal became public on Wednesday, February 9, when the media put the story out in the morning.

Reacting to the story on social media, Manasseh said Mr Kwakwa has been sacked because of his insistence on compliance with the rules governing the operations of the airport by McDan.

“Akufo-Addo sacks the GACL MD who has been keen to ensure that McDan complies with the laws. Mr Kwakwa, you are a hero,” Manasseh wrote on Twitter.

It would be recalled that the Airport Company has had issues with McDan after the latter had launched a private jet lounge at the airport in defiance of a directive by the former to postpone the inauguration.