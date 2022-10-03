Your performance and hard work have achieved so much for Ghana – Ya-Naa praises Bawumia

“Mr Vice President, your achievements cannot be mentioned without outlining your zealous contribution to couple the efforts of the President to resolve the protracted Dagbon crisis. Today, we have peace in Dagbon as we expected and we owe it an obligation to appreciate your efforts in realising this feat. Dagbon is grateful to you, Alhaji Dr. Bawumia.

“Your exceptional humility is worth emulating and makes us proud of you for that. You have not departed from the training your elders gave you.

“Again, since your occupation of the second most important political seat in Ghana, you have shown sterling performance with your sacrifice and hard work which has achieved so much for mother Ghana.

“Remarkably you have discharged and keep discharging your duties with great tolerance even when your opponents come after you and this proves your competence and how focused you are.”

Alluding to Dr Bawumia’s continued promotion of religious tolerance and acceptance, Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama stated:

“Your quest to harmonize the religious diversity of our country is also commendable. As a Muslim, you hold on to your faith at all times while you find it no harm to be amongst Christians and this speaks loudly about nothing but, the necessity of peace and tolerance amongst ourselves even when we disagree with each other.”