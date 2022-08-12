This comes on the back of allegations by the Imani Vice-President that the waste management company has “cut a deal with” the GPRTU to “impose a towing insurance service on all their members without a membership ballot.”
Zoomlion denies tow deal with GPRTU
Private waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana limited has described as “unfortunate,” a tweet by Imani Africa’s Vice-President Bright Simons suggesting it has a deal with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to begin a road towing insurance service.
Reacting to the allegation in a communique issued Thursday, 11 August 2022, the waste management company said: “We wish to first of all state that, Zoomlion has no deal and or connection with any road towing programme with the GPRTU.”
It stressed that if finds the allegations “unfortunate and repulsively regrettable especially where there was no fact checking from Zoomlion Ghana Limited before the publications.”
The company is, therefore, demanding an apology from the Imani Vice-President for the misinformation.
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union, GPRTU, announced its decision to roll out a mandatory vehicle towing system, effective October this year (2022) with a period of sensitization spanning between August and September.
General Secretary of the GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, said the initiative is to ensure the quick removal of faulty vehicles from roads.
He said the new Towing System is in partnership with the Road Safety Management Service Limited.
He indicated that drivers will have to subscribe to an online application that has been developed to effectively deliver the service.
