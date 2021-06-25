RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Zoomlion fumigates Airports amidst fear of new COVID-19 variant

Evans Effah

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has undertaken a disinfection and disinfestation exercise of all Airports in Ghana targeted at de-activating microorganisms to control the spread of Covid-19 and also kill vectors that transmit deadly diseases.

There have been fears among Ghanaians following reported cases of the deadly delta variant of the SARS CoV-2 ( Covid-19 virus) at the Airport of Ghana of which the Ghana Health Service in a statement has confirmed.

Recommended articles

This deadly variant of the Covid-19 virus has been noted to be those recorded in India and wreaking havoc among its citizens.

Staff of Zoomlion were seen busily disinfecting the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with sophisticated disinfection machines such as handheld foggers, knapsack sprayers, automated road sprayers among others.

The areas disinfected includes arrival halls, departure halls, offices, basement, washrooms, tarmac, VIP lounges, waiting rooms, Hold baggage among other spaces at the Airport.

Speaking to journalists during the exercise, A Vector Control Officer of Zoomlion, Mr. Enoch Mintah explained that the constant disinfection of our Airports have proven effective in inactivating bacteria and viruses including the spread of Covid-19.

He said regular disinfection of the Airports have helped reduce the Covid-19 cases which perhaps would have been higher without the monthly disinfection.

"The chemicals and disinfectants being used by his outfit were WHO recommended and approved and their potency and environmental friendly impacts are unquestionable" Mr. Mintah pointed out.

Kumasi Airport Disinfection

At the Kumasi Airport, the team disinfected all their facilities and touchable items.

The Ashanti Regional Vector Control Officer, Ernest Nutor explained that aside the disinfection, " a disinfestation exercise has also been done to control the menace of rodents, crawling and flying insects which are conduit for spreading other diseases and has become a concern for officials at the Airports".

According to him, "the exercise is necessary because ants, rats, cockroaches and other insects do cause health problems and also destroy vital documents of officials hence the need to get rid of them".

Enerst Nutor added that Zoomlion has the expertise in vector control and disinfection services hence the collaboration with the Airport authorities to regularly undertake the exercise.

Tamale Airport Disinfection

Over 20 staff of Zoomlion were seen disinfecting the Tamale Airport.

Areas disinfected included the fire service station, presidential lounge, sub-stations, car parks among others.

Mr. Abdul-Aziz Yelsouma, the Northern Regional Vector Control Officer of Zoomlion indicated that the regular disinfection of Airports in the country is a monthly exercise undertaken in collaboration with the Ghana Airport Company.

"As we all know Covid-19 is still with us and the new strain (Delta variant) of the virus has been recorded at the KIA Airport. It has become necessary for the reinforcement of all our control strategies especially mass disinfection of all Public places such as the Tamale Airport since it is still in operation".

Ho Airport Disinfection

At the Ho Airport, the Volta regional Vector Control Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr. Isaac Ablormeti stated that the rationale behind the monthly disinfection and disinfestation exercise is to wall off snakes, harmful insects and viruses invading the environment of the airport and once these insects are curtailed it gives the staff confidence to stay in the environment without any fear or panic.

According to him, insects are fond of invading the environment looking at the nature of bushes around the airport.

“When you go round you will see some drains and gutters and that’s where the snakes are found so this exercise is basically to wall off such harmful animals with the monthly disinfection exercise by Zoomlion".

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been at the forefront of disinfection of public places since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ghana.

Ghana's first recorded case was imported and recorded at the KIA hence the need to regularly disinfect our Airports.

Evans Effah Evans Effah

