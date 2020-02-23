In an unusual incident on Friday, a man allegedly committed suicide after killing at his brother 'after a slight misunderstanding.'

A 45-year-old man, Batori Gbari, of Kanyini in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West region on Friday, February 21, stabbed his elder brother, Tinye Kummunri, and later killed himself.

According to a statement released by the Upper West regional police, the police visited the scene and found Tinye Kummunri lying in a pool of blood.

Inspection on his body revealed a cut on his chest. The body was then sent to the Upper West regional hospital for autopsy.

The body of the suspect, Batori Gbari was however found on Saturday February 22, hanging from a tree behind his place of abode at Kanyini.

Find the statement from the Police below

On Friday, February 21, 2020, Kaleo police had an information from Kanyini,a small community near Sombo in the Nadowli/ Kaleo District that on same day, about 6:30 pm, suspect murderer Batori Gbari,53yrs used a kitchen knife, stabbed his 56 yr old real brother Tinye Kummunri after a slight misunderstanding and fled into a nearby bush.

Police proceeded to the scene of the crime and met the deceased lying in a supine position in a pool of blood. lnspection on the body revealed a cut on the chest. The body was conveyed and deposited at the Wa Government Hospital mortuary for presentation awaiting autopsy whilst frantic efforts were underway to arrest suspect Batori Gbari from his hideout for investigation.

On Saturday,22 February 2020, at 8:30 am, Police had information from Kenyire that suspect Batori Gbari has been found hanging on a tree behind his place of abode at Kanyini. Police again proceeded to the scene and found the suspect hanging on a shea nut tree behind the said house with a redish nylon rope and presumed to be dead, dressed in a yellow 'T' shirt over a black pair of trousers without any marks of violence.

The body was conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa where he was pronounced dead by a Medical Officer.

The body has been deposited at the same Hospital mortuary for further investigation.

Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng

PRO/ UW/R