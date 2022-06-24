Ahotor project is one of many in the pipeline to empower NDC grassroot - Duffuor

“The Ahotor project is a testament to the power of stakeholder engagement, and its credit rests on the rank and file of the party. All these years, you have held the fort for the party and borne the responsibility to cater for the needs of your many constituents.

“Late-night calls about a member rushed to the hospital, days when you struggle to pool funds for party mobilization and the numerous financial burdens which come with your leadership as a constituency executive,” Dr. Duffuor disclosed.

He also reiterated the need for a well-resourced party.

He continued: “To kick the NPP out of power, our NDC grassroots must be empowered – and to empower the grassroots, our local structures must be financially and logistically resourced for the battle ahead. This is what the Ahotor Project seeks to achieve.

“The Ahotor Project is the first out of many other projects, which would spring up for the NDC’s grassroot.”

Meanwhile, the General Secretary for NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah in his remark at the event on Thursday proclaimed the Ahotor business project (a private initiative of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Minister for Finance and leading NDC member) as a project that is first in history for any political party in Ghana.