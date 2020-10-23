They said government has awarded contracts in regards to coronavirus testing at the Kotoka International Airport to people who are politically exposed.

Addressing a Press Conference, the Minority Leader said “The company was registered on 21st July 2020 just a few days to the commencement of its operations.

“The company as we have investigated is owned by Healthcare Solutions Services Limited which is owned by the Peters Family Company Limited, also incorporated in 2020. The Peters Family Company Limited itself is registered as an offshore in Dominican. Therefore we don’t want to believe that this may be another case of family and friends.”

Mr Iddrisu further questioned “how was this contract for charging of $150 per passenger awarded? What procurement process was used. The company Healthcare Solutions Services Limited, the rule is that if you don’t have a laboratory you don’t qualify for purpose of undertaking these services.”

“How come they were chosen for the purpose of this and we are looking for further and better particulars of the entity?”

Haruna Iddrisu

“We are not only concerned about the poorly crafted scheme that they are using to cash-in on poor Ghanaian travellers who are desirous of returning home. But the inability of Frontiers Healthcare Services Limited to deliver the very services for which poor Ghanaian passengers pay $150 for,” he added.

The Minority is also seeking an explanation for the award of an Insurance contract to the Enterprise Life Insurance a company owned by the Finance Minister for insurance for coronavirus frontline health workers, alleging conflict of interest in that decision.