Atuguba speaking at a forum held by Solidare Ghana on the economy on Monday, February 28, 2022, said the current economic situation could trigger a coup.
Atuguba's coup comment most unfortunate and disappointing – Oppong-Nkrumah
The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has described as unfortunate and disappointing comments made by the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba that the current economic situation in the country could trigger a coup.
According to him, "We do not want a coup in this country yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one on our hands very soon. A former colleague doctoral Ph.D. student wrote his dissertation also on Ghana.
"He now teaches at a War College in the US. Whilst my topic was on the Ghana Police, his topic was on the Ghana military."
Oppong-Nkrumah told journalists at a press conference that: Prof. Atuguba's "comments to the effect that some conditions are rife for a coup are most unfortunate and disappointing. They are disappointing because, despite COVID-19, Ghana’s current economic status is far better than the days of yesteryear when there was no global pandemic."
"Even if they were worse, the constitution provides legitimate means for advocating for and executing a change. For respected persons to be purporting that such conditions legitimise coups is a terrible attack on our democracy itself and should not be condoned," he stated.
