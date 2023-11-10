ADVERTISEMENT
Bawumia cannot do anything new to change Ghana's ailing economy — Alan speaks

Emmanuel Tornyi

Founder of the Movement for Change (MFC) and independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has urged Ghanaians to reject the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections.

Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He said Bawumia does not have anything new to offer Ghanaians.

Speaking at a forum, Alan said Dr. Bawumia cannot do anything new to change the ailing economic fortunes of Ghana.

According to him, the claim by Dr. Bawumia that he was going to be his own man with his own vision, after winning the flagbearership race of the NPP on November 4, 2023, cannot be trusted.

He, however, disclosed that there is no difference between the Vice Presidency and the Presidency, describing the two offices as a "combined ticket."

After withdrawing from the NPP's flagbearer race, Alan Kyerematen announced that he would contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

He submitted his resignation letter indicating he was no longer interested in being a member of the NPP on Monday, September 25, 2023.

He formed a movement called "Movement for Change," with a monarch butterfly as the symbol.

