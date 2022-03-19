Addressing the media on Friday, March 18, 2022, John Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, called for the immediate resignation of Dr. Bawumia as the head of the Economic Management Team for the bad management of the economy.
Bawumia has gone comatose; he must resign over economic hardships — Minority
The Minority in Parliament has called for the resignation of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the economic hardships in the country due to the depreciation of the local currency against major trading currencies.
He said "he [Bawumia] has gone comatose; he is nowhere to be found.
"Indeed the failure of this govt is legendary, the failure of this government is unprecedented...we believe that something must be done."
He indicated that "This performance has been abysmal, indeed the failure of this government is legendary and unprecedented. If I were the Vice President, I would have tender my resignation as the head of the economic management team of government because our economy is currently in a very bad state."
"Today, the cedis to a dollar is now over GH¢8 to a dollar. Not to talk of fuel prices. Why should the Vice President still be at post?" he asked.
He also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency, dissolve the economic management team of the government because they've failed the majority of Ghanaians after their abysmal performance in terms of managing the economy.
"The government can it account for 1 billion of the Price Stabilization Levy proceeds after accruing over 2 billion. The Levy was meant to cushion Ghanaians and petrol users in difficult times like this. We, therefore call on President Akufo-Addo to dissolve the economic management team led by Dr. Bawumia," he added.
