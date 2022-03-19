Bawumia has gone comatose; he must resign over economic hardships — Minority

He said "he [Bawumia] has gone comatose; he is nowhere to be found.

"Indeed the failure of this govt is legendary, the failure of this government is unprecedented...we believe that something must be done."

He indicated that "This performance has been abysmal, indeed the failure of this government is legendary and unprecedented. If I were the Vice President, I would have tender my resignation as the head of the economic management team of government because our economy is currently in a very bad state."

Pulse Ghana

"Today, the cedis to a dollar is now over GH¢8 to a dollar. Not to talk of fuel prices. Why should the Vice President still be at post?" he asked.

He also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency, dissolve the economic management team of the government because they've failed the majority of Ghanaians after their abysmal performance in terms of managing the economy.