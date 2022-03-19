RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Bawumia has gone comatose; he must resign over economic hardships — Minority

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Minority in Parliament has called for the resignation of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the economic hardships in the country due to the depreciation of the local currency against major trading currencies.

Vice President Dr.Bawumia
Vice President Dr.Bawumia

Addressing the media on Friday, March 18, 2022, John Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, called for the immediate resignation of Dr. Bawumia as the head of the Economic Management Team for the bad management of the economy.

Recommended articles

He said "he [Bawumia] has gone comatose; he is nowhere to be found.

"Indeed the failure of this govt is legendary, the failure of this government is unprecedented...we believe that something must be done."

He indicated that "This performance has been abysmal, indeed the failure of this government is legendary and unprecedented. If I were the Vice President, I would have tender my resignation as the head of the economic management team of government because our economy is currently in a very bad state."

John Jinapor
John Jinapor Pulse Ghana

"Today, the cedis to a dollar is now over GH¢8 to a dollar. Not to talk of fuel prices. Why should the Vice President still be at post?" he asked.

He also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency, dissolve the economic management team of the government because they've failed the majority of Ghanaians after their abysmal performance in terms of managing the economy.

"The government can it account for 1 billion of the Price Stabilization Levy proceeds after accruing over 2 billion. The Levy was meant to cushion Ghanaians and petrol users in difficult times like this. We, therefore call on President Akufo-Addo to dissolve the economic management team led by Dr. Bawumia," he added.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

9 things that happened in government this week

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Who is Gabby Otchere-Darko to compare himself to Mahama? — Mogtari Bawah asks

Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Video: President Akufo-Addo dances to Amakye Dede’s Sokoo na mmaa p3 song

President Nana Akufo-Addo

There's no constituency Nana Addo hasn't touched with development – Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia