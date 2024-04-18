How did young politicians get so rich in just 5 to 7 years - Franklin Cudjoe asks

Cudjoe expressed astonishment at the exponential growth of wealth among certain young politicians within a span of merely five to seven years. These individuals, he noted, had previously possessed minimal assets before assuming positions of power. The IMANI Africa President questioned the legitimacy of this wealth surge, contemplating whether it was achieved through magic, merit, or the misuse of public funds.

The issue was brought to light through a post shared on social media by Cudjoe, where he disclosed receiving intelligence briefings on the matter. He underscored the stark contrast between the burgeoning wealth of these politicians and the worsening multidimensional poverty experienced by millions of Ghanaians.

“Getting intelligent briefs. How did so many young politicians who had so little come into so much wealth in 5-7 yrs while multidimensional poverty for millions is worsening?Magic, Merit, or Mangling public vaults?” he quizzed in a post on his socials.

The implication of such a rapid accumulation of wealth raises serious questions about the integrity and transparency of Ghana's political system.

Corruption remains a pervasive issue in Ghana, particularly among politicians and public officeholders, obstructing the nation's developmental and economic progress. Cudjoe's remarks shed light on the urgent need for accountability and oversight mechanisms to curb illicit enrichment within the corridors of power.