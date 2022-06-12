Check out the salaries of Article 71 officeholders from 2017 to 2020

The terms of reference of the Committee are to make recommendations in respect of emoluments and other privileges for article 71 office holders, as specified under the Constitution; and to examine any other relevant matter which the Committee deems appropriate to its work.

Article 71 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution stipulates that the determination of the salaries and allowances of the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary paid from the Consolidated Fund would be determined by the President, on the recommendations of a committee of not more than five persons appointed by him and acting upon the advice of the Council of State.

In determining the salaries of the President, his Ministers, and political appointees, as well as the members of the Council of State, the Constitution states that Parliament will determine that based on the advice of the same committee.

Article 71 officeholders include the President, the Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, and the Justices of the Supreme Court.

The rest are Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, political appointees, and public servants with salaries charged to the Consolidated Fund but enjoying special constitutional privileges.

Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa Baidu committee's new salary structure in 2019

The President in the new salary arrangement will take home a monthly pay of GH¢47,277, thus a GH¢4,298 increase on his previous 2019 salary of GH¢42,979.

The Vice President takes a new salary of GH¢39,397, an increase of GH¢3,581 on his previous 2019 salary of GH¢35,816.

The Speaker of Parliament under the new salary structure will receive a monthly salary of GH¢35,021, a GH¢3,183 increase on his previous 2019 salary of GH¢31,838.

Members of Parliament and High Court Judges have been pegged on the same salary structure with a significant increase of GH¢2,547 on their previous 2019 salary of GH¢25,470 as they will now receive a monthly take-home pay of GH¢28,017 as recommended by the Presidential Committee on Emoluments.

According to Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu's report, Presidential Committee on Emoluments and other such Committees, ex-gratia is 4 months of the annual salary.

Council of State member's ex-gratia

Based on Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee's report from 2017 to 2020, Council of State members were paid GH¢19,743, GH¢21,707, GH¢23,878, and GH¢26,266 respectively.

Below is a list of the new salary structure for Article 71 officeholders with comparative analysis from 2017 to 2020 as captured on page 69 of Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa Baidu's committee report.

Parliament on Article 71

In November 2012, Parliament was tasked to review the salaries and emoluments approved by the House for Members of the Executive.