A Plus said such pomp and pageantry isn't needed for such a basic necessity like ambulances.

Expressing his opinion on social media on the planned ambulance commissioning in Accra today, the comedian said Ghanaians expect highly of the New Patriotic Party and President Akufo-Addo.

READ ALSO: NPP presidential primary: President Akufo-Addo picks up nomination forms

“You have procured ambulances so we should organize supporters to come to the independence square to clap for you. Allow another party to engage in this celebration of mediocrity not NPP and Nana. The money that will be spent on this nonsense can build a clinic for a community."

"HE Nana Addo does not understand that we trust him so much that the marking scheme we are using for him is totally different from what has been used for all other “incompetent” presidents. Unfortunately, he is increasingly becoming another ordinary Ghana president,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced on Sunday that the president will do the commissioning.

Nkrumah said the ambulances were procured under government’s one million dollar per constituency initiative and will create jobs for over a thousand people.

The Information Minister said in addition to the approximately 307 ambulances, clearance has also been given for 575 EMTs to be recruited out of which 450 have been recruited.