He said the safety of citizens should be paramount hence the need to postpone the December elections till further notice.

The maverick politician also said Ghana Ian currently in competent hands therefore not voting this year won’t bring problems to the country.

He noted that Ghana is lucky to have had Akufo-Addo as her leader at this particularly troubling time because he’s an intelligent man and a problem solver.

Maxwell Kofi Jumah DCX

“Ghana is lucky to have had a President like Akufo-Addo at this point in time. The man is an intelligent man. He’s a problem solver and balances life and work so perfectly. I’ve friends abroad who call to tell me how Intelligent our President is and I’m so proud of him.”

“For me, I think we shouldn’t vote this year. As we have managed the coronavirus very well, there’s the need to also move to neighbouring countries to help them in their fight so that we can be safe after we’re done handling ours. This is because If they’re not safe, it means we are also not safe,” he told the host of Accra FM Morning show.