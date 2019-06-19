According to him, there seems to be a general trend where Ghanaian workers often disregard laid down procedures.

He said instances where people demand illegitimate monies to render services are what generate into higher forms of bribery and corruption.

In his view, the corruption which politicians have become known for is as a direct reflection of the Ghanaian society.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP was speaking on Traffic Avenue on Accra-based Citi FM.

“We have a beautiful system in the country just that the politics is too much. Things that we are to move quickly with, we have to play politics with them. So for instance, if I get to a car park and there is a security man who allows me to park at an authorized place before he asks me to move, I won’t because it’s a dereliction of duty,” Sam George said.

“It happens everywhere, you go to the hospital and the nurses sit there, you need to bribe someone before you get your file or there is someone in an office who wants you to give him money before he gets the work done.”

“Imagine that person becomes a DCE or a Minister, then he gets a contract, he will have a formula to have his [share]. So you realize we just graduate the culture of corruption. Even when you send kids and there is a change, they ask if you will take it – that’s the culture. So I keep saying that, don’t blame politicians, we are a reflection of the society itself.”

The Ningo-Prampram MP added that Ghana currently lacks a national identity, saying “we are swayed by the wind.”

“Ask an American or British what it means to be [the dream of their country] and they know it. Ask a Ghanaian what it means to be a Ghanaian , we just don’t know. We have no identity and because we have no identity, we are tossed by the wind. We used to be the shinning stars of Africa, because Nkrumah gave us an identity. There was an indoctrination that made us Ghanaians,” he added.