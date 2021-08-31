The NDC expressed dismay that whereas they prosecuted their own appointees who were involved in cases of corruption like in the GYEEDA case among others, the NPP government was turning a blind eye to the overwhelming cases of corruption and rather encouraging the canker.

"What is instructive in all this is the fact that none of the government officials and NPP functionaries responsible for all these cases of corruption which have occasioned huge financial losses to the state have been held responsible for any of these corrupt acts.

"Instead of Prosecuting them and ensuring that the monies involved are refunded to the State, President Akufo-Addo has cleared, shielded, and even defended many of the culprits of these criminal acts including himself. This is what has made corruption a free-for-all pageant show in the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government and has emboldened many more appointees and officials of government to engage in more acts of corruption and plain stealing with brazen impunity," it said.

Addressing the media at the party's headquarters, the Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, mentioned a litany of corruption-related cases, including the BOST scandal, the Ameri Novation deal inflated by $800 million, the PPA contract for sale scandal, and many others which cost the nation financially and yet no one in the government punished for those crimes.

"These are just ten (10) classic cases of corruption and stealing that has been perpetrated against the Ghanaian people by President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia. Time constraints will not allow me to talk about the Australia Visa Fraud Scandal, the National Youth Authority street light scandal, the missing tricycles scandal, the Premix fuel diversion scandal, the National Lotteries Authority scandal, the Frontiers Health Services Scandal, and other numerous corruption scandals that the "Mother Serpent of Corruption" President Akufo-Addo and his jocular Vice President, Dr. Bawumia have supervised in the last five (5) years. We will leave that for another day," he said.

The statement observed that corruption had been so rampant that people outside of government, such as the President's family members and friends had been roped in to participate.

"In fact, as we speak thousands of dollars that were paid by the government to African Legal Associates, a law firm owned by a cousin to the President, Gabby Otchere Darko have not been refunded to the State. This is despite the fact that the State hasn’t benefited in any way from the shady "Agyapa" deal which has been suspended by the President," he added.

He described President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia as "the most corrupt President and Vice President in Ghana’s history" the statement re-iterated Mahama's call for the Akufo-Addo government to be held to account.

"This is why President Mahama is calling on all of us to kick these greedy thieves out of office in 2024 to afford the next NDC administration the opportunity to hold them accountable for their many corrupt acts. We cannot afford to give them four (4) more years to cover up and enjoy their loot while the majority of Ghanaians continue to wallow in squalor and abject poverty," he stated.

He, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to come on board to save the country from further plundering and retrieve the stolen money.

"Regime change is our only hope of holding President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia, and their appointees accountable for their stewardship. It is the only way we can retrieve the huge sums of monies they have stolen from the state and punish them in accordance with the law," he noted.