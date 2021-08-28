Mahama will probe and prosecute NPP government officials – Sammy Gyamfi

"If President Mahama doesn't come, how are we going to get our monies back? These are millions of monies that could have been used to create jobs, build schools, provide potable water and roads.

"The reason why you are not getting your roads fixed is because the money is being spent on corrupt deals. So President Mahama wants us to hold these people accountable. He wants us to be able to make sure refunds are made to the state," he said.

Pulse Ghana

Sammy Gyamfi listed a number of corruption cases that had proven that the government lost the fight against corruption.

The cases he mentioned include the PDS deal, Agyapa deal, the BOST fuel scandal, disappearance of 500 excavators seized from galamsey sites, the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine, and the Ameri renegotiation deal amongst others.