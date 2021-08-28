He said the NPP government when it leaves power in 2024 will account to Ghanaians.
Mahama will probe and prosecute NPP government officials – Sammy Gyamfi
The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has said the party in government will probe and prosecute NPP government officials involved in various acts of corruption under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
"If President Mahama doesn't come, how are we going to get our monies back? These are millions of monies that could have been used to create jobs, build schools, provide potable water and roads.
"The reason why you are not getting your roads fixed is because the money is being spent on corrupt deals. So President Mahama wants us to hold these people accountable. He wants us to be able to make sure refunds are made to the state," he said.
Sammy Gyamfi listed a number of corruption cases that had proven that the government lost the fight against corruption.
The cases he mentioned include the PDS deal, Agyapa deal, the BOST fuel scandal, disappearance of 500 excavators seized from galamsey sites, the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine, and the Ameri renegotiation deal amongst others.
"President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated that he can’t fight corruption…this is not a president who can fight corruption, the corruption fight has been lost," he said on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana.
