Vitus Azeem has described Parliament as the most "disappointing" institution in the fight against the canker.
According to him, instead of Parliament allowing independent bodies to investigate its members when accused of any wrong doing, it prefer covering their own by only investigating its members and ending up allowing them to go free in a manner that seems like working for themselves and not the nation.
Speaking at a two-day anti-corruption training and manual validation workshop for coordinators of integrity clubs at Kumasi in the Ashanti region, he said the culture of impunity, corruption and official graft under five presidents leaves much to be desired.
"How can you pass laws on corruption and when there is a case against any member of yours, you rather want to investigate yourself," he queried.