Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Dissolve your government - Ransford Gyampo tells Nana Addo

Professor Ransford Gyampo expressing his view on the accident and uncompleted footbridge said Nana Addo should dissolve his government.

  • Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, an outspoken lecturer at the University of Ghana has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dissolve the government just as he did to the governing council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

His statements come at the back of a 22-year old student of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) who was killed on the Madina-Adenta highway by a speeding vehicle.

The incessant deaths on the Madina-Adenta highway keeps increasing as another pedestrian got hit by a speeding vehicle.

READ MORE: Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested

The victim, reportedly died instantly as she was trying to cross the road near the 'uncompleted' footbridge.

The incident, which happened Thursday afternoon sparked a spontaneous protest again on the highway by residents in the area.

This has led to a protest by the youth in the area as they are burning tyres on the main road to block cars from accessing the route.

Professor Ransford Gyampo expressing his view on the accident and uncompleted footbridge said Nana Addo should dissolve his government.

Prof Ransford Gyampo play

Prof Ransford Gyampo

 

In a series of on his Facebook wall, he wrote: "Listen to the Roads and Highways Ministry fumbling on Adom Fm. He is a total disaster and a failure. Running a ministry isn’t child’s play and propaganda. Dissolve the government like KNUST Governing Council".

"The government heard the complaints about the accidents on the Madina-Adentan road and did nothing until the people demonstrated and there were casualties including loss of lives and injuries inflicted by the police on people who were drawing attention to their plight.

"Can we call for the dissolution of the government?" he asked.

READ MORE: Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents

He urged Ghanaians to be "empowered to abandon their ‘Fama Nyame’ docility to ensure that governance focuses only on their interest".

He added: "Governance without a sense of responsiveness is mis-governance".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

I never said Mahama led corrupt regime – Rawlings I never said Mahama led corrupt regime – Rawlings
Akufo-Addo should fire the Roads Minister - Joshua Alabi Akufo-Addo should fire the Roads Minister - Joshua Alabi
Corruption: No serious evidence found against my appointees so far – Nana Addo Corruption: No serious evidence found against my appointees so far – Nana Addo
Finance Ministry approves new allowances for boards, councils and members Finance Ministry approves new allowances for boards, councils and members
Asiedu Nketia is a dictator - NDC man Asiedu Nketia is a dictator - NDC man
Mahama is a bed bug, I'll fumigate him in 2020 - Wontumi Mahama is a bed bug, I'll fumigate him in 2020 - Wontumi

Recommended Videos

President Akufo-Addo assures on the economy President Akufo-Addo assures on the economy
Ras Mubarak rides bike to Parliament to protest economic hardship Ras Mubarak rides bike to Parliament to protest economic hardship
Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GHc66k on kitchen cabinet Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GHc66k on kitchen cabinet



Related Articles

Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested
Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents
Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa
BNI goes after A Plus, raids his home at dawn
Exclusive Photos: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adentan protests
‘No national service, no employment’ – Napo warns trainee teachers
Corruption: No serious evidence found against my appointees so far – Nana Addo
Finance Ministry approves new allowances for boards, councils and members
Works on Madina-Adentan footbridges to begin next week – Govt assures after massive demo

Politics

Nana Addo and Charlotte Osei
Nana Addo exposed over Charlotte Osei's ECOWAS top job – Nketia
Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP
Ban on galamsey will affect Akufo-Addo in 2020 - Tarkwa chief
I haven’t selected my running-mate; disregard reports – Mahama
1-District, 1-Factory: Minister says no one is interested in establishing factory in U/E region
X
Advertisement