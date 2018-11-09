Dissolve your government - Ransford Gyampo tells Nana Addo

news

Professor Ransford Gyampo, an outspoken lecturer at the University of Ghana has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dissolve the government just as he did to the governing council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

His statements come at the back of a 22-year old student of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) who was killed on the Madina-Adenta highway by a speeding vehicle.

The incessant deaths on the Madina-Adenta highway keeps increasing as another pedestrian got hit by a speeding vehicle.

The victim, reportedly died instantly as she was trying to cross the road near the 'uncompleted' footbridge.

The incident, which happened Thursday afternoon sparked a spontaneous protest again on the highway by residents in the area.

This has led to a protest by the youth in the area as they are burning tyres on the main road to block cars from accessing the route.

Professor Ransford Gyampo expressing his view on the accident and uncompleted footbridge said Nana Addo should dissolve his government.

In a series of on his Facebook wall, he wrote: "Listen to the Roads and Highways Ministry fumbling on Adom Fm. He is a total disaster and a failure. Running a ministry isn’t child’s play and propaganda. Dissolve the government like KNUST Governing Council".

"The government heard the complaints about the accidents on the Madina-Adentan road and did nothing until the people demonstrated and there were casualties including loss of lives and injuries inflicted by the police on people who were drawing attention to their plight.

"Can we call for the dissolution of the government?" he asked.

He urged Ghanaians to be "empowered to abandon their ‘Fama Nyame’ docility to ensure that governance focuses only on their interest".

He added: "Governance without a sense of responsiveness is mis-governance".