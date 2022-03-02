RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Eastern Region: NPP youth organiser sustains machete wounds

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A youth organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the New Abirim constituency of the Eastern Region has sustained machete wounds after violence broke out during the polling station election.

NPP Youth Organizer
The victim, Frank Ayim was allegedly attacked by one Alfred believed to be close to the Member of Parliament for the area after the fight broke out at Dodoworaso polling station.

Ayim is currently on admission at the Abirim Hospital.

Unforeseen and chaotic scenes characterized the internal elections of the NPP in the Eastern Region.

The NPP opened nomination for polling station executives election but has been marred with confusion and misunderstanding, a situation that has prompted national executives of the party to respond accordingly.

Some aggrieved candidates and members of the NPP in the New Juaben South constituency, reports stated have accused the MP Michael Okyere Baafi of using the armed military, national security officials, and police to intimidate and manipulate the polling station election.

Authors:

