According to the commission, should such a registration come on, it will target three groups of people.

These include eligible voters who were outside the country due to COVID-19 restrictions, those who were under a 14-day mandatory quarantine and could not take part in the mass voter registration, and eligible voters who were duly issued voter ID Cards but whose names are missing from the register under exhibition.

This possibility was given by the Commission during its emergency IPAC meeting to find solutions to the challenges of the voters register.

EC boss Jean Mensa

The National Democratic Congress’ Director of IT, Kwame Osei Agyeman-Griffiths argued that even when the Electoral Commission (EC) succeeds in carrying out this registration, such voters will not be able to take part in the December polls since the registration wouldn’t have met the statutory 60-day period.

The NDC thus believes such an effort at this time would be in futility.

He also wondered whether the Commission would do a second round of exhibition to validate such voters too.